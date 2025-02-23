10 Indian hill stations with British era charm

Feb 23, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - The summer capital of the British Raj, known for its colonial architecture and scenic views.
Darjeeling - Famous for its tea gardens and the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Mussoorie - Often referred to as the "Queen of the Hills," it has beautiful colonial-era buildings and a charming mall road.
Nainital - Known for its picturesque lake and colonial-era churches, Nainital is a popular getaway.
Ooty - The "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty features stunning gardens and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.
Kodaikanal - This hill station is known for its beautiful landscapes and the charming Kodaikanal Lake.
Munnar - Famous for its tea plantations, Munnar also has colonial bungalows and stunning views.
Lansdowne - A quiet hill station with a colonial past, perfect for a peaceful retreat.
Mount Abu - The only hill station in Rajasthan, it features colonial architecture and beautiful landscapes.
Almora - Known for its scenic beauty and traditional Kumaoni architecture, it has a rich history from the British era.