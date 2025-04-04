10 images by NASA that shaped the future of space exploration

Apr 4, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
The First Spacewalk (1965): This iconic photo of Ed White floating freely during NASA’s Gemini 4 mission captured America’s first-ever spacewalk. It showed the world that humans could survive and move outside a spacecraft—floating in the vastness of space.
Mars Surface Panorama (1976): Captured by Viking 1, this was the first clear photo of Mars’ surface. It gave scientists their first real look at the Red Planet and opened the doors for future missions to explore it further.
The Blue Marble (1972): Snapped by the Apollo 17 crew, this iconic full view of Earth became a powerful symbol of our planet’s beauty and how delicate it truly is.
Buzz Aldrin on the Moon (1969): Captured by Neil Armstrong during Apollo 11, this unforgettable photo of Buzz Aldrin standing on the lunar surface represents humanity’s historic first steps on the Moon and a giant leap in space exploration.
Hubble’s Deep Field (1995): This long-exposure image of what looked like an empty part of the sky revealed thousands of hidden galaxies, completely transforming how we see the size and depth of the universe.
Pale Blue Dot (1990): Taken by Voyager 1 from 3.7 billion miles away, this tiny speck of Earth in the vastness of space is a powerful reminder of how small we are in the grand universe.
Earthrise (1968): Snapped by astronaut William Anders during Apollo 8, this breathtaking view of Earth rising above the Moon’s horizon stirred hearts worldwide, sparking environmental awareness and changing how we see our home planet.
Source: NASA