Mar 26, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Here are some of the best hidden destinations in Uttarkhand that can be the best destination for your next travel.
Kausani is the perfect respite from the hustle bustles of the city and is one of the most serene and offbeat places in Uttarakhand. Famous for wide panoramic views of snow-capped Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi and Panchachuli, this place, located in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand is a piece of heaven for nature lovers.
Located between Almora and Nainital, Peora is a splendid gem and one of the offbeat destinations in Uttarakhand. Perched at an elevation of 6600 feet, this place is famous for mighty Kumaon Himalayan ranges forests and sprawling fruit orchards of apples and plums.
For those who’re searching for tranquillity and peace of mind, Khirsu is the best place to be. Surrounded by lush green Oak and Deodar forests and apple orchards, this picturesque hamlet is one among the finest offbeat places to visit in Uttarakhand, in the lap of Garhwal Himalayas.
Munsiyari- a scenic hill retreat and one of the most scenic offbeat locations in Uttarakhand, is popular among trekkers and adventure enthusiasts and considered as a base camp for Milam, Khalia Top, Ramalam, Khalika Pass, Chiplakot Bugyal and Namik trek.
The list of best offbeat and spiritual places in Uttarakhand also has Binsar. Snuggled in the Jhandi Dhar Hills, Binsar is a paradise for nature buffs, wildlife and bird lovers and peace seekers.
One of the most peaceful offbeat places in Uttarakhand, Chakrata boasts of scenic views and soothing serenity. It is an absolutely picture perfect yet offbeat destination in Uttarakhand.
Another name in the league of offbeat destinations in Uttarakhand is Mandal, ideal for de-stressing, relaxation and invigoration. Away from clutters of the city, this quaint little village lies on the way to Rudranath Temple pilgrimage in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, near Chakrata.
Featuring aromatic tea estates and luxuriant deodar and alpine forests and fruit orchards, Chaukori is among the best offbeat places to visit in Uttarakhand. With the stunning backdrop of Chaukhamba, Nanda Devi, Trishul and Panchachulu peaks; Chaukori is an offbeat destination of Uttarakhand that promises spellbinding views.
Not as touristy as Nainital and Dehradun neither as isolated as Chaukori and Peora, Bhimtal is among the most gorgeous offbeat places in Uttarakhand. With a sparkling lake at the centre, named after Bhima from Mahabharata, this small yet beautiful place lies between Kathgodam and Nainital.
Snuggled cosily in the Bageshwar region of Uttarakhand, Khati Village is one of the best offbeat places in Uttarakhand. Located on the banks of Pindara River, this untouched and scenic village is encircled by thick forests of oak and rhododendron.