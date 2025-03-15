10 hidden gems of Odisha

Mar 15, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
Satkosia Gorge: Located along the Mahanadi River, Satkosia Gorge is known for its breathtaking landscapes, deep gorges, and wildlife sanctuary, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.
Chilika Lake (Iraundam Beach): While Chilika Lake is famous, Iraundam Beach, a lesser-known spot within the lake, offers pristine beauty, tranquility, and bird-watching opportunities, especially during migratory seasons.
Taptapani: A small hill station located near the town of Berhampur, Taptapani is famous for its hot spring and serene surroundings. It's an ideal getaway for those looking to relax in the lap of nature.
Gopalpur Beach: Gopalpur Beach is a peaceful coastal destination, far from the crowds, offering scenic views, clean sand, and pleasant weather. It’s a perfect place for a quiet retreat.
Deomali Hills: Known as the highest peak in Odisha, Deomali Hills offers panoramic views, trekking trails, and an escape into the untouched beauty of Eastern Ghats, making it ideal for adventure seekers.
Konark Sun Temple (Khidiri): While the Konark Sun Temple is popular, Khidiri, a village near it, remains largely undiscovered. This village offers insights into the traditional Oriya way of life and the region's cultural heritage.
Baisipalli Wildlife Sanctuary: Located in the Nayagarh district, Baisipalli Wildlife Sanctuary is a serene and lesser-explored destination for wildlife lovers, home to various species of animals and birds amidst lush green forests.
Mahulapatna: Mahulapatna, a village known for its pottery tradition, remains an untapped spot for those interested in traditional art and craftsmanship. Visitors can explore the local artisans creating beautiful pottery in a peaceful environment.
Khandadhar Waterfall: Located near Sundargarh, Khandadhar Waterfall is one of the highest waterfalls in Odisha. Its remote location makes it a hidden gem with a stunning natural setting.
Brahmapur (Berhampur): Known for its temples, handicrafts, and cultural significance, Berhampur offers a glimpse into Odisha’s heritage, yet remains underappreciated as a tourist destination.