10 friendly wild animals
Capuchin Monkey: These white-faced monkeys are one of the most intelligent and adaptable of all.
Deer: These graceful mammals are found all over the world. They are one of the most approachable wild animals.
Dolphin: These intelligent marine mammals are playful and curious. They often interact with humans.
Elephants: They are intelligent animals and are known for their strong family bonds.
Giraffes: They are gentle giants and are known for their graceful movements.
Manatees: Known as 'sea cows,' they are calm and peaceful in nature.
Manta Ray: They are found in tropical and subtropical oceans. They are gentle creatures and are often curious about humans.
Sea Lion: These marine mammals are playful and curious and often interact with humans.
Sloth: These slow-moving mammals are known for their gentle nature. They spend most of their lives hanging upside down in trees.
Swan: These elegant birds are graceful swimmers and are known for their loyalty to their mates.
