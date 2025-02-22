Feb 22, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

10 friendly wild animals

DNA WEB DESK

Capuchin Monkey: These white-faced monkeys are one of the most intelligent and adaptable of all.

 Deer: These graceful mammals are found all over the world. They are one of the most approachable wild animals. 

Dolphin: These intelligent marine mammals are playful and curious. They often interact with humans.  

Elephants: They are intelligent animals and are known for their strong family bonds.

 Giraffes: They are gentle giants and are known for their graceful movements.

Manatees: Known as 'sea cows,' they are calm and peaceful in nature.  

 Manta Ray: They are found in tropical and subtropical oceans. They are gentle creatures and are often curious about humans.

Sea Lion: These marine mammals are playful and curious and often interact with humans.

 Sloth: These slow-moving mammals are known for their gentle nature. They spend most of their lives hanging upside down in trees.

 Swan: These elegant birds are graceful swimmers and are known for their loyalty to their mates.

