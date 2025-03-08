10 fascinating images of Galaxy captured by NASA

Mar 8, 2025, 06:16 AM IST
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has peered into the chaos of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing new details about star formation and the galaxy’s central black hole.
This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula
The center of our Milky Way galaxy is hidden from the prying eyes of optical telescopes by clouds of obscuring dust and gas
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) observed magnetic fields showin in this composite image of Centaurus A
The magnificent spiral arms of the nearby galaxy Messier 81 are highlighted in this image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope
This panorama provides an unprecedented X-ray view above and below the center of the Milky Way
The immense Andromeda galaxy, also known as Messier 31 or simply M31, is captured in this image from NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE)
In this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, thousands of glimmering galaxies are bound together by their own gravity, making up a massive cluster formally classified as MACS J1423
This artist concept depicts a reconstruction of what the Firefly Sparkle galaxy looked like about 600 million years after the big bang if it wasn’t stretched and distorted by a natural effect known as gravitational lensing
This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image reveals the luminous blue compact galaxy called ESO 185-IG013