10 famous Indian politicians whose kids studied abroad
Muskaan Gupta
A worldwide academic trend can be seen in the large number of Indian politicians' children who have chosen to pursue higher education at esteemed universities overseas. These 10 well-known Indian politicians have children who have studied overseas.
Before entering Indian politics, he attended Harvard and the University of Cambridge.
Rahul Gandhi (son of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi)
He continued his education at St. Xavier's before attending a UK university.
Aditya Thackeray (son of Uddhav Thackeray)
Studied at IIT Delhi before graduating from the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard.
Jayant Sinha (son of Yashwant Sinha)
Studied management overseas before entering Uttar Pradesh politics.
Pankaj Singh (son of Rajnath Singh)
Studied in India, but took short-term courses and spent time abroad for personal development.
Tej Pratap Yadav (son of Lalu Prasad Yadav)
Before entering Indian politics, he studied overseas and gained experience in Singapore and the US.
Supriya Sule (daughter of Sharad Pawar)
Spent a significant amount of time overseas while receiving their education at Doon School and then the University of Delhi.
Naveen Patnaik (son of Biju Patnaik)
Studied management as a major at the Wharton Business School in the United States.
Sachin Pilot (son of Rajesh Pilot)
Studied politics and economics at the University of London.
Varun Gandhi (son of Maneka Gandhi)
Graduated from the University of Sydney in Australia with a degree in environmental engineering.