10 dangerous dog breeds banned in India
Pit Bull Terrier: Known for their strength and powerful jaws, they have been involved in several biting incidents, leading to widespread bans.
Rottweiler: These dogs are known for their strength and guarding skills, requiring experienced handling and training.
Mastiffs: They are one of the large and powerful breeds, some of which have been involved in aggressive incidents.
Dogo Argentino: These dogs are large and powerful and are banned from several regions.
Neapolitan Mastiff: An Italian breed prohibited for its aggressiveness and potential danger.
American Bulldog: These muscular dogs can be aggressive if not properly trained.
Tosa Inu: This Japanese breed is large and muscular, their size and strength make them a concern for public safety.
Fila Brasileiro: This Brazilian breed is known for its guarding instincts and can be aggressive towards strangers.
Akita: They are a powerful and dominant breed that is aggressive.
Wolf Dogs: These hybrids are a mix of wolf and dog, possessing unpredictable temperaments and strong instincts.
