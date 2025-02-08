Feb 8, 2025, 02:55 PM IST

10 dangerous dog breeds banned in India

DNA WEB DESK

 Pit Bull Terrier: Known for their strength and powerful jaws, they have been involved in several biting incidents, leading to widespread bans.

 Rottweiler: These dogs are known for their strength and guarding skills, requiring experienced handling and training.

 Mastiffs: They are one of the large and powerful breeds, some of which have been involved in aggressive incidents.

Dogo Argentino: These dogs are large and powerful and are banned from several regions. 

Neapolitan Mastiff: An Italian breed prohibited for its aggressiveness and potential danger.

American Bulldog: These muscular dogs can be aggressive if not properly trained.

 Tosa Inu: This Japanese breed is large and muscular, their size and strength make them a concern for public safety.

 Fila Brasileiro: This Brazilian breed is known for its guarding instincts and can be aggressive towards strangers.

 Akita: They are a powerful and dominant breed that is aggressive.  

Wolf Dogs: These hybrids are a mix of wolf and dog, possessing unpredictable temperaments and strong instincts.

