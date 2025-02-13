Feb 13, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
10 dangerous cobra species in the wild
Shivani Tiwari
Indian Cobra: Also known as the spectacled cobra, this species is widespread across the Indian subcontinent.
King Cobra: The world's longest venomous snake, they primarily feed on other snakes. It's found in Southeast Asia and parts of India.
Forest Cobra: Inhabiting sub-Saharan Africa, the forest cobra is a large and highly venomous snake.
Black-necked Spitting Cobra: This species can also spray its venom with accuracy. Its venom is cytotoxic and can cause tissue damage.
Philippine Cobra: Found in the Philippines, this cobra is known for its ability to spit venom with great accuracy and distance.
Mozambique Spitting Cobra: This cobra is found in southern Africa and can spray its venom into the eyes of its target, causing intense pain and potential blindness.
Cape Cobra: Found in southern Africa, this cobra is highly venomous and known for its aggressive nature.
Chinese Cobra: This cobra is found in southern China and possesses a neurotoxic venom.
Samar Cobra: Also found in the Philippines, this species is less known but still possesses a dangerous venom.
Egyptian Cobra: This species is found in North Africa and is associated with ancient Egyptian mythology. It possesses a potent neurotoxic venom.
