Mar 28, 2025, 10:17 PM IST

10 creepy horror one-liners that will give you goosebumps! We promise

Meemansa Shekhawat

1. They found her dead body hanging from the ceiling. AGAIN.

2. My wife keeps trying to convince me that our daughter passed away 2 years ago. As we argue, a small voice asks me, “Who are you talking to, daddy?”

3. I always thought my cat had a staring problem, she always seemed fixated on my face. Until one day, when I realized that she was always looking just behind me.

4. There was a picture in my phone of me sleeping. I swear I live alone.

5. The last man on Earth sat alone in a room. There was a knock at the door.

6. “I can’t sleep” she whispered, crawling into bed with me. I woke up cold, clutching the dress she was buried in.

7. You hear your mom calling you from the kitchen, and as you are heading down the stairs, you hear a whisper saying "Don't go down there honey, I heard it too".

8. There's nothing like the laughter of a baby unless it’s 1 am and you are home, alone.

9. My daughter won't stop crying and screaming in the middle of the night. I visit her grave and ask her to stop. But she doesn't.

10. I was so happy when I found out I was pregnant, until it started trying to claw its way out.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

