10 creepy horror one-liners that will give you goosebumps! We promise

Mar 28, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
1. They found her dead body hanging from the ceiling. AGAIN.
2. My wife keeps trying to convince me that our daughter passed away 2 years ago. As we argue, a small voice asks me, “Who are you talking to, daddy?”
3. I always thought my cat had a staring problem, she always seemed fixated on my face. Until one day, when I realized that she was always looking just behind me.
4. There was a picture in my phone of me sleeping. I swear I live alone.
5. The last man on Earth sat alone in a room. There was a knock at the door.
6. “I can’t sleep” she whispered, crawling into bed with me. I woke up cold, clutching the dress she was buried in.
7. You hear your mom calling you from the kitchen, and as you are heading down the stairs, you hear a whisper saying "Don't go down there honey, I heard it too".
8. There's nothing like the laughter of a baby unless it’s 1 am and you are home, alone.
9. My daughter won't stop crying and screaming in the middle of the night. I visit her grave and ask her to stop. But she doesn't.
10. I was so happy when I found out I was pregnant, until it started trying to claw its way out.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.