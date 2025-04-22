Apr 22, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
10 creatures that change colour
Chameleons: Iconic lizards known for their rapid colour changes, using chromatophores for camouflage. They can transform their colour within seconds or minutes into a vivid array of shades.
Arctic Fox: Mammal with a seasonal coat change from brown/grey in summer to white in winter for blending into the snow.
Shore Crab: Known as European green crabs, they can change their colour multiple times to match their surroundings.
Peacock Flounder: They can change colour quickly and instantly blend with the surroundings.
Cuttlefish: Masters of rapid and complex colour change using muscularly controlled chromatophores.
Rock Ptarmigan: Birds with seasonal plumage changes three times a year to match their environment.
Stoat: Changes its coat with the season from brown/grey in summer to white in winter for blending into the snow.
Golden Tortoise Beetle: Can shift from shiny gold to dull reddish-brown as a potential defence mechanism.
Mimic octopus: These camouflage masters can rapidly change colour and can imitate the appearance and texture of rocks or coral.
Parrotfish: Exhibit significant colour changes throughout their life cycle, linked to sexual maturity and social status.
