Apr 22, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

10 creatures that change colour 

Shivani Tiwari

Chameleons: Iconic lizards known for their rapid colour changes, using chromatophores for camouflage. They can transform their colour within seconds or minutes into a vivid array of shades.

Arctic Fox: Mammal with a seasonal coat change from brown/grey in summer to white in winter for blending into the snow.

Shore Crab: Known as European green crabs, they can change their colour multiple times to match their surroundings. 

Peacock Flounder: They can change colour quickly and instantly blend with the surroundings. 

 Cuttlefish: Masters of rapid and complex colour change using muscularly controlled chromatophores.

Rock Ptarmigan: Birds with seasonal plumage changes three times a year to match their environment. 

Stoat: Changes its coat with the season from brown/grey in summer to white in winter for blending into the snow.

Golden Tortoise Beetle: Can shift from shiny gold to dull reddish-brown as a potential defence mechanism.

Mimic octopus: These camouflage masters can rapidly change colour and can imitate the appearance and texture of rocks or coral.

Parrotfish: Exhibit significant colour changes throughout their life cycle, linked to sexual maturity and social status.

