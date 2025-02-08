Feb 8, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
10 countries with the most bald people in the world
Shivani Tiwari
Spain: With the highest percentage of 44.50% of the male population experiencing significant hair loss.
Italy: 44.37% of men face hair loss issues, the hair restoration process is popular here.
France: 44.25% of men face baldness, a huge number of the population opting for hair transplant.
United States: Around 44.68% of men suffer from drastic hair loss.
Germany: 41.51% of men experiencing hair loss, there is a huge demand for hair restoration treatments.
Croatia: About 41.32% of men dealing with hair loss.
Canada: 40.94% of men experience hair loss and there is a huge market for the hair transplantation industry.
Czech Republic: More than 40.90% of men suffer from hair loss.
Australia: Almost 40.80% of male population experiencing baldness.
Norway: 40.75% of men population suffer from hair loss.
