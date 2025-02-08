Feb 8, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

10 countries with the most bald people in the world

Shivani Tiwari

Spain: With the highest percentage of 44.50% of the male population experiencing significant hair loss. 

Italy: 44.37% of men face hair loss issues, the hair restoration process is popular here.  

France: 44.25% of men face baldness, a huge number of the population opting for hair transplant. 

United States: Around 44.68% of men suffer from drastic hair loss.  

Germany: 41.51% of men experiencing hair loss, there is a huge demand for hair restoration treatments. 

Croatia: About 41.32% of men dealing with hair loss. 

Canada: 40.94% of men experience hair loss and there is a huge market for the hair transplantation industry. 

Czech Republic: More than 40.90% of men suffer from hair loss. 

Australia: Almost 40.80% of male population experiencing baldness. 

Norway: 40.75% of men population suffer from hair loss. 

Next: 10 breathtaking images of Crab Nebula shared by NASA