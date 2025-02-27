Feb 27, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
10 countries with largest economies in the world
The US consistently ranks as the world's largest economy, with a GDP of $30.34 trillion.
China has experienced rapid economic growth. With a GDP of $19.53 trillion, it is the second-largest economy in the world.
Germany ranks third with a GDP of $4.92 trillion.
Japan holds fourth place with a GDP of $4.39 trillion.
India secures fifth place with a GDP of $4.27 trillion.
UK ranks sixth with a GDP of $3.73 trillion.
France holds the seventh position with a GDP of $3.28 trillion.
Italy holds the eighth position with a GDP of $2.46 trillion.
Canada ranks ninth with a GDP of $2.33 trillion.
Brazil secures tenth position with a GDP of $2.31 trillion.
