Feb 27, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

10 countries with largest economies in the world

Shivani Tiwari

The US consistently ranks as the world's largest economy, with a GDP of $30.34 trillion.

China has experienced rapid economic growth. With a GDP of $19.53 trillion, it is the second-largest economy in the world.

Germany ranks third with a GDP of $4.92 trillion. 

Japan holds fourth place with a GDP of $4.39 trillion.

India secures fifth place with a GDP of $4.27 trillion. 

UK ranks sixth with a GDP of $3.73 trillion.

France holds the seventh position with a GDP of  $3.28 trillion. 

Italy holds the eighth position with a GDP of $2.46 trillion. 

Canada ranks ninth with a GDP of  $2.33 trillion. 

Brazil secures tenth position with a GDP of $2.31 trillion. 

