Mar 21, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
10 countries where Indian rupee (INR) has a higher value
Shivani Tiwari
We will explore 10 countries that offer Indian nationals an opportunity to make the most of their currency and enjoy a more affordable and enriching experience.
Vietnam is known for its breathtaking landscapes, historical sites, and delicious cuisine.
Vietnam (Rs1 = 295.6944 Vietnamese Dong)
Laos is a serene and largely unexplored gem in Southeast Asia, you can explore the natural beauty of the country, including the UNESCO World Heritage site, Luang Prabang.
Laos (Rs1 = 250.77 Laotian Kip)
Indonesia is a popular travel destination for Indians, with a rich cultural heritage, stunning beaches, and vibrant cities like Bali and Jakarta.
Indonesia (Rs1= 191.433 Indonesian Rupiah)
Uzbekistan is renowned for its rich history, from the Silk Road to stunning architectural marvels, become all the more affordable for Indian travellers.
Uzbekistan (Rs1= 146.45 Uzbekistani Som)
Cambodia offers a captivating travel experience with a blend of ancient history, vibrant culture, and natural beauty.
Cambodia (Rs1= 49.798883 Cambodian Riel)
Tanzania allows travellers to enjoy affordable accommodation, safari tours, and a trip to Zanzibar’s stunning beaches.
Tanzania (Rs1 = 30.04 Tanzanian Shilling)
Myanmar is a popular destination for travellers seeking rich cultural experiences, ancient temples, and natural beauty.
Myanmar (Rs1 = 24.184 Myanmar Kyat)
South Korea offers a captivating blend of ancient traditions and modern marvels, with vibrant cities, stunning natural landscapes, and delicious Korean cuisine.
South Korea (Rs1 = 16.94 South Korean won)
Chile offers diverse landscapes, from the Atacama Desert to Patagonia, and a rich cultural heritage.
Chile (Rs1 = 10.62 Chilean Peso)
In Nepal, you can enjoy trekking in the Himalayas or exploring Kathmandu’s cultural heritage.
Nepal (Rs1 = 1.60 Nepalese Rupee)
Next:
7 food items that are banned in space by NASA
Click To More..