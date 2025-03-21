Mar 21, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

10 countries where Indian rupee (INR) has a higher value 

Shivani Tiwari

We will explore 10 countries that offer Indian nationals an opportunity to make the most of their currency and enjoy a more affordable and enriching experience. 

Vietnam is known for its breathtaking landscapes, historical sites, and delicious cuisine. 

Vietnam (Rs1 = 295.6944 Vietnamese Dong)

Laos is a serene and largely unexplored gem in Southeast Asia, you can explore the natural beauty of the country, including the UNESCO World Heritage site, Luang Prabang.

 Laos (Rs1 = 250.77 Laotian Kip)

   Indonesia is a popular travel destination for Indians, with a rich cultural heritage, stunning beaches, and vibrant cities like Bali and Jakarta. 

 Indonesia (Rs1= 191.433 Indonesian Rupiah)

Uzbekistan is renowned for its rich history, from the Silk Road to stunning architectural marvels, become all the more affordable for Indian travellers.

Uzbekistan (Rs1= 146.45 Uzbekistani Som)

Cambodia offers a captivating travel experience with a blend of ancient history, vibrant culture, and natural beauty. 

Cambodia (Rs1= 49.798883 Cambodian Riel)

Tanzania allows travellers to enjoy affordable accommodation, safari tours, and a trip to Zanzibar’s stunning beaches. 

Tanzania (Rs1 = 30.04 Tanzanian Shilling)

Myanmar is a popular destination for travellers seeking rich cultural experiences, ancient temples, and natural beauty. 

Myanmar (Rs1 = 24.184 Myanmar Kyat)  

South Korea offers a captivating blend of ancient traditions and modern marvels, with vibrant cities, stunning natural landscapes, and delicious Korean cuisine. 

South Korea (Rs1 = 16.94 South Korean won)

Chile offers diverse landscapes, from the Atacama Desert to Patagonia, and a rich cultural heritage. 

Chile (Rs1 = 10.62 Chilean Peso)

In Nepal, you can enjoy trekking in the Himalayas or exploring Kathmandu’s cultural heritage. 

Nepal (Rs1 = 1.60 Nepalese Rupee)  

Next: 7 food items that are banned in space by NASA