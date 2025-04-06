10 breathtaking images of sun by NASA Hubble Telescope

Apr 6, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
A dark patch on the Sun's face marked a coronal hole spotted in March 2013 by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.
This image shows the Sun in high-energy X-rays using data from three space telescopes. The blue spots mark very hot areas, possibly caused by small solar flares called nanoflares.
This image shows the Sun ejecting a cloud of particles during a solar eruption on February 24, 2015.
This image from June 20, 2013, shows a solar flare and a prominence eruption on the Sun’s left side.
This image from June 20, 2013, shows a bright solar flare and a burst of solar material from the Sun’s left side.
This image from December 6, 2010, shows a huge solar filament erupting in dramatic fashion, captured in ultraviolet light.
This image from May 9, 2016, shows Mercury as a small black dot crossing in front of the Sun.
This image from May 9, 2016, shows Mercury as a small black dot crossing in front of the Sun.
This image shows a blast of solar material from the Sun moving toward Earth. When it reaches Earth, it hits the magnetic field and may cause problems like blackouts or signal issues.