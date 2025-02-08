Feb 8, 2025, 03:00 PM IST

10 breathtaking images of Crab Nebula shared by NASA

Shweta Singh

This image shows a composite view of the Crab nebula, an iconic supernova remnant in our Milky Way galaxy.

This image by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) shows different structural details of the Crab Nebula. 

An oval nebula with a complex structure against a black background. 

This image of the Crab Nebula (also known as Messier 1) in the constellation of Taurus is an overlay of one of the first-light images taken by the CONCERTO instrument on the APEX telescope.

Composite image of the Crab Nebula

The Crab Nebula, located in the constellation of Taurus, is the remnant of a star that exploded in 1054 AD.

