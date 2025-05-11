10 unseen images shared by NASA Hubble Telescope

May 11, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Edward Weiler captured fascinating protoplanetary disks within the Orion Nebula, resembling early stages of potential life, with tiny comets glowing brilliantly.
Captured by Jason Kalirai, the image reveals the aftermath of a star's life cycle, with dust and gas dispersing into space following its collapse.
Jennifer Lotz captured a breathtaking image of two luminous galaxies in interaction, seemingly chasing one another while radiating brilliant light.
Zoltan Levay captured a breathtaking image of a barred spiral galaxy, showcasing vivid colors and intricate brown, vein-like patterns set against the vast darkness of space.
John Grunsfeld captured a breathtaking image of the Tadpole Galaxy, shaped by past collisions and marked by bright bursts of star formation along its sweeping tail.
David Leckrone's Hubble Ultra Deep Field image reveals a breathtaking view of deep space, filled with vivid colors and a rich blend of stars and cosmic elements.
Robert O'Dell captured striking rays and vibrant colors from shells released by dying stars, revealing a fascinating, condensed celestial display.
Antonella Nota captured a captivating image of stellar clusters, revealing star birth amid swirling gas and dust, with a striking alignment of countless stars.
Jennifer Wiseman captured a striking image of towering gas columns, highlighting a stellar nursery where new stars are forming against a stunning cosmic backdrop.