Feb 13, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

10 animals that are blue in colour

Shivani Tiwari

 Blue Iguana: A rare lizard that is native to Grand Cayman. 

Blue Glaucus: Known as a blue dragon can easily be found on the surface. 

Blue Jay: These birds are native to North America and known for their intelligence and family bond. 

Blue Sea Star: It is typically larger than other starfish and breeds once a year. 

Indian Peafowl: They are native to the Indian subcontinent. Known for their blue and green coloured feather. 

Blue Frog: Known as Blue poison dart frogs found only in rainforest in Suriname and northern Brazil. 

Blue Lobster: They are the rare largest freshwater lobster. 

Blue Morpho: These butterflies are native to South America. 

Little Blue Heron: Known for their striking blue colour during their breeding season. 

Spix's Macaw: This unique blue colour bird is native to Brazil. 

