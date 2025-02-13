Feb 13, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
10 animals that are blue in colour
Shivani Tiwari
Blue Iguana: A rare lizard that is native to Grand Cayman.
Blue Glaucus: Known as a blue dragon can easily be found on the surface.
Blue Jay: These birds are native to North America and known for their intelligence and family bond.
Blue Sea Star: It is typically larger than other starfish and breeds once a year.
Indian Peafowl: They are native to the Indian subcontinent. Known for their blue and green coloured feather.
Blue Frog: Known as Blue poison dart frogs found only in rainforest in Suriname and northern Brazil.
Blue Lobster: They are the rare largest freshwater lobster.
Blue Morpho: These butterflies are native to South America.
Little Blue Heron: Known for their striking blue colour during their breeding season.
Spix's Macaw: This unique blue colour bird is native to Brazil.
