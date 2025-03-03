Mar 3, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
10 bioluminescent beaches in India
Shivani Tiwari
Bioluminescent beaches glow due to tiny bioluminescent algae in the water. When disturbed by movement, such as waves or footsteps, the algae casts a radiant light, creating a magical effect.
Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep: This island is renowned for its consistent and stunning bioluminescent displays.
Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Especially near Radhanagar Beach, this island offers breathtaking bioluminescent experiences.
Betalbatim Beach, Goa: A popular spot in Goa where bioluminescence can be witnessed.
Mattu Beach, Karnataka: A serene beach known for its beautiful bioluminescent occurrences.
Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Tamil Nadu: This beach occasionally exhibits bioluminescence, particularly after monsoon seasons.
Juhu Beach, Mumbai, Maharashtra: Another Mumbai beach where bioluminescence has been reported.
Kavaratti Beach, Lakshadweep: Known for its clear waters and bioluminescence.
Anjuna Beach, Goa: Seasonal plankton activity can be observed here.
Maravanthe Beach, Karnataka: Bioluminescent organisms are visible in these quiet waters.
Padukere Beach, Karnataka: A more secluded location, that can display bioluminescence.
