10 best nighttime attractions in Mumbai

Feb 28, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Here are some of the best tourist destinations in Mumbai that you can explore after sunset.
First place on the list of best places to visit in Mumbai at night for couples is Marine Drive. It’s the perfect spot to grab a vada pav from a nearby stall and enjoy a stunning view of the waves crashing against the shore. This iconic stretch is a must-visit for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
Next, on the list is Gateway of India. This grand arch looks even more amazing at night, beautifully lit up against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea. You can sit on the steps and watch the boats gently rocking in the water while enjoying the lively atmosphere around you.
Another gem on list of the best places to visit in Mumbai at night with family and friends is Haji Ali Dargah. This beautiful mosque stands on an island and looks like it’s floating on the water during high tide.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is indeed an iconic symbol of Mumbai. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it showcases stunning Victorian Gothic architecture, blending Indian and European styles, and it looks absolutely breathtaking when lit up at night.
Worli Sea Face is a beautiful walkway by the sea that offers great views, especially at sunset. As you walk along, the cool breeze and shining lights create a romantic mood. It’s one of the best night view places in Mumbai to enjoy a peaceful evening with your partner.
Carter Road is another popular spot that comes alive at night. The lively atmosphere, with many food stalls and cafes, makes it ideal for a casual outing. For those looking for places to visit in Mumbai at night for couples, Carter Road offers a lovely path by the sea, perfect for romantic walks.
Located in Bandra, Bandstand is famous for its beautiful views and the famous Bandra Fort. When it comes to the best night experiences in Mumbai, Bandstand is a great option! Bandra Bandstand offers stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
No night out in Mumbai is complete without a visit to Juhu Beach. Known for its busy atmosphere, Juhu Beach is full of vendors selling yummy snacks like pav bhaji and bhel puri. It’s a hot spot for places to visit in Mumbai at midnight, where you can enjoy some late-night treats while listening to the waves.
First on our list is Crawford Market. This iconic market transforms at night, with vendors selling fresh produce, spices, and local snacks. It’s a great place to soak up the atmosphere while picking up some tasty treats or souvenirs.
Next up is Colaba Causeway, a favorite among locals and tourists alike. As one of the best night visiting places in Mumbai, this lively street is filled with shops selling everything from trendy clothes to quirky accessories.