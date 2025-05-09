10 best Mother's Day last-minute gifts under 500 

Don't let a busy life get in the way of showing mom how much you care. With Mother's Day approaching on May 11, 2025, find heartfelt gifts that fit your budget and express your love without breaking the bank.
Customised Coffee Mug: Get a mug with a heartfelt quote or a picture of you and your mom.
Mini Indoor Plant: Small snake plants or any other indoor plant not only look cute but also purify the air. A great way to say, 'I care.'
Creative Bookmark: A perfect gift if she loves to read. Get a set of bookmarks with beautiful illustrations and motivational quotes.
Personalised Keychain: A cute keychain with her name or initials engraved. You can easily find options online and in gift stores.
Cotton Tote Bag with Message: A stylish and eco-friendly tote bag with a mom-themed quote like 'Supermom' or 'Best Mom Ever.'
Essential Oil Roll-On: Soothing roll-ons with scents like peppermint or eucalyptus can relieve stress and headaches.
Compact Mirror with LED Light: Handy and stylish, this is a beauty essential she didn’t know she needed.
Travel-Size Perfume: A handy fragrance bottle for her handbag, perfect summer refresher.
Clay Ganesha or Buddha Idol: A spiritual and decorative gift that symbolises positivity and peace.
Compact Jewellery Organiser: A small box or pouch to keep her favourite rings and earrings tidy.