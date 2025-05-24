10 beautiful quotes by Neem Karoli Baba that will keep you going

May 24, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
1. “The best service you can do is to keep your thoughts on God. Keep God in mind every minute.”
2. “It’s better to see God in everything than to try to figure it out.”
3. “Everything is impermanent, except the love of God.”
4. “I don’t want anything. I exist only to serve others.”
5. “Attachment is the strongest block to realization.”
6. “If you cannot love each other, you cannot achieve your goal.”
7. "Love all, serve all, feed all.”
8. “Forgiveness is the greatest weapon, because a saint so armed is unperturbable he can give up anger immediately.”
9. “Total truth is necessary. You must live by what you say.”
10. “Lust, Greed, Anger, Attachment – These are all paths to hell.”
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports