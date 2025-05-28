May 28, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

10 beautiful names for your baby girl inspired by colourful flowers 

Meemansa Shekhawat

1. Pushpa: Meaning flower, the name carries the essence of beauty, simplicity and gentleness. 

2. Gulika: A Persian word meaning flower, this name represents beauty of a blossoming flower. 

3. Kamalika: Meaning 'Kamal' (lotus), this name symbolises sacredness and spiritual growth. 

4. Mallika: Mallika means jasmine, a beautiful, white flower that symbolises simplicity and greatness. 

5. Champa: Named after the vibrant yellow flower, the name represents positivity and warmth. 

6. Juhi: Another name for a variety of jasmine, this name is associated with charm, grace and beauty.  

7. Parijat: A divine, mythological flower that exudes spiritual growth and beauty. 

8. Zinia: An uncommon yet beautiful name inspired by the Zinia flower. It represents creativity, uniqueness and grace. 

9. Roshni: Though meaning 'light',  the name often associated with bright, vibrant flowers like marigolds, symbolising positivity and radiance. 

10. Pallavi: Meaning 'new buds and leaves', it symbolises new beginnings and positivity. 

This information is nor DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

Next: Indian states with highest and lowest literacy rate