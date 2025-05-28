10 beautiful names for your baby girl inspired by colourful flowers 

May 28, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
1. Pushpa: Meaning flower, the name carries the essence of beauty, simplicity and gentleness.
2. Gulika: A Persian word meaning flower, this name represents beauty of a blossoming flower.
3. Kamalika: Meaning 'Kamal' (lotus), this name symbolises sacredness and spiritual growth.
4. Mallika: Mallika means jasmine, a beautiful, white flower that symbolises simplicity and greatness.
5. Champa: Named after the vibrant yellow flower, the name represents positivity and warmth.
6. Juhi: Another name for a variety of jasmine, this name is associated with charm, grace and beauty.
7. Parijat: A divine, mythological flower that exudes spiritual growth and beauty.
8. Zinia: An uncommon yet beautiful name inspired by the Zinia flower. It represents creativity, uniqueness and grace.
9. Roshni: Though meaning 'light', the name often associated with bright, vibrant flowers like marigolds, symbolising positivity and radiance.
10. Pallavi: Meaning 'new buds and leaves', it symbolises new beginnings and positivity.
