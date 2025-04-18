10 beautiful images of universe shared by NASA

Apr 18, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Here’s an incredible view of V838 Mon, located about 20,000 light-years away in the Monoceros constellation, also known as the unicorn.
A cosmic keyhole lies tucked within the Orion constellation, about 1,350 light-years from Earth.
This stunning image captures a "cosmic reef" located 163,000 light-years away in the Dorado constellation.
These towering structures are part of a region in the Eagle Nebula where new stars are actively being born.
Take a look at this detailed image of Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft.
This stunning image captures HP Tau, a young star about 550 light-years away, currently in the early stages of becoming a star like our Sun.
This composite infrared image reveals the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.
The image captures a colossal space explosion, sending out vast clouds of gas and dust.
This breathtaking NASA image reveals 22 months of X-ray data gathered by the NICER instrument aboard the International Space Station.
This image showcases a spiral galaxy located about 50 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation.
