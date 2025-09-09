10 beautiful images of universe captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
Apurwa Amit
Nestled within the lively stellar nursery known as Gum 29, the impressive cluster Westerlund 2 boasts an impressive collection of around three thousand stars.
NGC 4826, often referred to as the "Eye in the Sky," is a spiral galaxy located in the constellation Coma Berenices (Berenice's Hair) and is situated 17 million light-years from Earth. This stunning image was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
In 2019 and 2020, Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 captured ultraviolet, visible, and infrared observations of Caldwell 69.
This image of the massive galaxy cluster MACS J0416.1-2403 was created by the Hubble Space Telescope's Frontier Fields project, utilizing the combined power of natural "gravitational lenses."
During a collision between two galaxies, one galaxy can dive straight through the disc of the other, resulting in the formation of ring galaxies.
Astronomers are surprised to find that the galaxy NGC 4622 seems to be rotating in the opposite direction from their initial expectations.
This image of the interacting galaxy pair Arp 273, commonly referred to as the "Rose," was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
The "Ghost Nebula," located in the Cassiopeia constellation, is named for its ethereal veils of gas and dust.
Credit: NASA
This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image features the binary star system R Aquarii.