10 beautiful images of Nebula by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

The Lagoon Nebula, first recorded by Giovanni Battista Hodierna in 1654, has been extensively studied and photographed by astronomers worldwide.
This image captures bright blue young stars carving out a cavity in the core of the star-forming region N90.
This visible-light image showcases the nebula's glowing gas clouds, dark dust tendrils, and rust-colored pillars shaped like elephant trunks.
This image is one of the most stunning examples of the many turbulent stellar nurseries captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope during its 30-year mission.
Hubble's image of NGC 3603 reveals a massive young star cluster, where hot blue stars have carved a gas cavity.
This NASA/ESA Hubble image of the Westerlund 2 cluster was released to celebrate 25 years of groundbreaking discoveries and breathtaking space visuals.
The Bubble Nebula (NGC 7635), located 8,000 light-years away, is showcased in a stunning Hubble image released for its 26th anniversary.
This infrared image unveils the nebula's inner regions, cutting through dust to reveal delicate gas folds. The structure appears ethereal and fragile, in contrast to its visible light appearance.
This image, the largest ever captured with Hubble's WFPC2 camera, offers the highest resolution view of the Crab Nebula, created from 24 exposures.
Hubble's latest image of V838 Monocerotis captures dramatic changes in the surrounding dust structures caused by a light echo. Triggered by the star's sudden brightening in 2002, this effect has unveiled new dust patterns.
