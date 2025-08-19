10 astonishing images of Mars captured by NASA

Aug 19, 2025, 06:33 AM IST
MarCO-B, one of the experimental Mars Cube One (MarCO) CubeSats, took these images as it approached Mars from about 357,300 miles
This is one of the last images ever taken by NASA's InSight Mars lander. Captured on Dec. 11, 2022, it shows InSight's seismometer on the Red Planet's surface.
This telescopic view from orbit around Mars catches a Martian dust devil in action in the planet southern hemisphere.
This global map of Mars, based on data from NASA Mars Odyssey, shows estimates for amounts of high-energy-particle cosmic radiation reaching the surface.
NASA MARCI acquires a global view of the red planet and its weather patterns every day. This image was taken on Nov. 3, 2008 by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
When NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter attempts its first test flight on the Red Planet, the agency's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover will be close by, as seen in this artist's concept.
One of the navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view as the rover left the "Bright Angel" area of Mars' Jezero Crater on July 30, 2024.
This closeup view of Mars, also known as Red Planet was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
This image of Mars shows a field of sand dunes in the Martian springtime while the seasonal carbon dioxide frost is sublimating into the air.
These sulfur crystals were found inside a rock after NASA's Curiosity Mars rover happened to drive over it and crush it on May 30, 2024, the 4,200th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Credit: NASA