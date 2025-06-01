10 animals that change colour to survive

Jun 1, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Here is a list of animals that change colour to protect themselves from the predators.
Known for its ability to change color, chameleons use this ability for camouflage, communication, and temperature regulation.
These foxes change color to blend into the snowy landscape during the winter months, providing excellent camouflage from predators.
Also known as the "chameleon of the sea," cuttlefish can change their skin color and texture to camouflage with their surroundings, communicate with others, and even hunt.
Flounders are masters of disguise, able to match the color and pattern of the seabed to blend into their environment and ambush prey.
These spiders can change color to match the flower they're sitting on, making them nearly invisible to predators and prey.
This bird changes color with the seasons, going from brown in the summer to white in the winter to match its environment.
Similar to the arctic fox, snowshoe hares turn white during the winter months to blend into the snow.
This octopus can mimic the color and pattern of other animals, such as lionfish and sea snakes, to evade predators.
These beetles can change color depending on their environment and can even mimic the color of the plants they feed on.
Stoats, like the arctic fox, change color in the winter, turning white to blend into the snow.