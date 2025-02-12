Feb 12, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
10 animals are banned in India as pets
Shivani Tiwari
Spiny-Tailed Lizards: They are native to western India and are protected species that cannot be kept as pets.
Jungle cat: These cats are protected in India and cannot be kept as pets.
Parakeets: They are banned from keeping as pets in India.
Owls: They are protected and illegal to keep them as pets.
Munias: They are legally protected and banned as pets in India.
Bonnet Macaques: They are known for their challenging behaviour and are legally protected.
Snakes: They are legally protected and cannot be kept as pets.
Star Tortoises: They have star-shaped shell patterns and are prohibited from being kept as pets in India.
Jackals: They cannot be kept as pets in India.
Slim Lorises: They are small and cute, prohibited as pets in India.
