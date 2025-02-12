Feb 12, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

10 animals are banned in India as pets 

Shivani Tiwari

Spiny-Tailed Lizards: They are native to western India and are protected species that cannot be kept as pets. 

Jungle cat: These cats are protected in India and cannot be kept as pets. 

Parakeets: They are banned from keeping as pets in India. 

Owls: They are protected and illegal to keep them as pets. 

Munias: They are legally protected and banned as pets in India. 

Bonnet Macaques: They are known for their challenging behaviour and are legally protected. 

Snakes: They are legally protected and cannot be kept as pets.

Star Tortoises: They have star-shaped shell patterns and are prohibited from being kept as pets in India. 

Jackals: They cannot be kept as pets in India. 

Slim Lorises: They are small and cute, prohibited as pets in India. 

Next: 7 stunning images of galaxies by NASA