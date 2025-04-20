10 amazing quotes on life from Bollywood movies 

Apr 20, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
1. "Whenever you see a pattern, specially of your mistakes – give it a Good amount of thought. Genius is about knowing when to stop" - Dear Zindagi.
2. "Every broken thing can be fixed" - Dear Zindagi.
3. "In order to reach somewhere better, you need to leave behind something – even if it is comfortable" - Yeh Jawani hai Deewani.
4. "All izz well" - Three Idiots
5. "Laugh, Live, Smile; who knows? There might not be a tomorrow" - Kal ho naa ho
6. "If I think too much about the roads, my destination will feel bad" - Once Upon a Time in Mumbai
7. "Don’t sit idle putting all your plans to God. Maybe he is also waiting for you to have a plan" - Manji, The Mountain Man
8. "The aim is to do the undoable" - Chak De India
9. "Don't confuse your life with your job. Your job is not your life, it's merely a part of it" - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara
10. "When you have a lot of critics, you should know you are going somewhere worth going" - Guru.