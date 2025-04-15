What is unknown empty folder after Windows 11 update?
Shivani Tiwari
Windows 11 24H2 received the 2025 update on April 8.
The update created an empty folder that puzzled some users who noticed it, with no clear purpose or explanation given.
This folder, with no explanation, Microsoft has now warned a billion Windows users that they must not delete.
Microsoft told Windows users that with this latest update, creating a unknown folder is a part of a security fix.
Microsoft advises that a new 'inetpub' folder will be created after installing security updates. Users shouldn't delete this folder, even if Internet Information Services (IIS) is active.
The inetpub folder is part of enhanced protection. Microsoft says don't delete it, as it boosts security, and no action is needed from users or IT admins.
In short, leave the folder alone, regardless of Internet Information Services (IIS) usage. Deleting it leaves a security hole in Windows 11.
Deleting it will potentially allow local attackers with physical access to your PC. Keeping the folder helps maintain security and prevent potential vulnerabilities.
If you've already deleted it, to restore the inetpub folder, go to Control Panel > Programs > Programs and Features > Turn Windows features on or off, and tick 'Internet Information Services.' Click OK, and the folder will be recreated.