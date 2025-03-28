No internet? No problem! How to use UPI for offline transactions

Mar 28, 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Here is a step by step guide for how to use UPI for transactions when there is no internet.
There are situations when you don’t have internet connectivity on your phone and you need to make an online payment – UPI payment.
More precisely, and you are low on cash. That helpless feeling is hard to shake.
What if we tell you that there is a way to make UPI payments even when you don’t have an internet connection?
Well, UPI introduced an offline method of making UPI payment. Here’s everything you need to know.
You’ll need an active phone number with network Phone number should be registered with UPI services Phone number or UPI address of the person you want to send money to.
Open your phone’s dialer app Then, dial “*99# and press the call button wait until you see a flash menu Choose “1” to initiate the Send Money option.
Then, you’ll be asked to enter the phone number or UPI address of the recipient After this, you’ll need to enter the amount Then, enter the UPI PIN to complete the payment.
Once the UPI payment process is complete, you’ll receive an SMS mentioning the transaction made, similar to what you get after making the payment using one of the UPI apps.