Apr 16, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Google Search website URL to change globally, here’s how it will affect users in India
Shivani Tiwari
Google is an integral part of our daily lives. We rely on it for everything, from finding recipes to navigating routes. It's our go-to source for information, making life easier and more convenient.
Search engines often show personalised results based on your search history and location, tailoring the experience to your daily needs and geographical setting.
To keep enhancing our browsing experience, recently, Google stated that their company is set to bring new rules in terms of the search domain.
Google is introducing new rules for search domains to further enhance the browsing experience, aiming to improve search results and user interaction.
Google's localised search option, introduced in 2017, made the user interface friendlier with country-specific domains such as google.ng for Nigeria or google.com.br for Brazil.
Google will redirect searches from country-specific domains to Google.com, considering them necessary for a streamlined search experience.
But instead of a particular country code domain like Google.in (India).
The change won't impact user search behaviour or functionality; it only changes the address bar display from country-specific domains to Google.com.
The changes rollout will happen over a few months. Users may need to re-enter some search preferences, but it won't significantly disrupt their search experience.
Next:
What is unknown empty folder after Windows 11 update?
Click To More..