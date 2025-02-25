Canva not working? Here's 5 alternatives you can explore

Feb 25, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Popular graphic design platform Canva is facing an outage today, leaving users frustrated as they struggle to access the website and app.
However, here are 5 best alternative tools which you can use to edit your photos:
Adobe Express: A powerful online design tool with a user-friendly interface, offering a wide range of templates and features. Perfect for creating social media graphics, presentations, and more.
Figma: A collaborative design platform popular among web designers and UI/UX professionals, known for its advanced features and real-time collaboration capabilities.
Sketch: A popular design tool for Mac users, renowned for its vector-based design capabilities and smooth workflow. Great for creating high-quality logos, icons, and illustrations.
Visme: Offers a wide range of templates and design tools, making it easy to create professional-looking presentations, infographics, and more. Perfect for those who need visually engaging content.
Piktochart: Focuses on creating visually engaging infographics, reports, and presentations, with a simple drag-and-drop interface. Ideal for data visualization and creating impactful content.