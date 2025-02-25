Feb 25, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Canva not working? Here's 5 alternatives you can explore

Apurwa Amit

Popular graphic design platform Canva is facing an outage today, leaving users frustrated as they struggle to access the website and app.

However, here are 5 best alternative tools which you can use to edit your photos:

Adobe Express: A powerful online design tool with a user-friendly interface, offering a wide range of templates and features. Perfect for creating social media graphics, presentations, and more.

 Figma: A collaborative design platform popular among web designers and UI/UX professionals, known for its advanced features and real-time collaboration capabilities.

Sketch: A popular design tool for Mac users, renowned for its vector-based design capabilities and smooth workflow. Great for creating high-quality logos, icons, and illustrations.

Visme: Offers a wide range of templates and design tools, making it easy to create professional-looking presentations, infographics, and more. Perfect for those who need visually engaging content.

Piktochart: Focuses on creating visually engaging infographics, reports, and presentations, with a simple drag-and-drop interface.  Ideal for data visualization and creating impactful content.

