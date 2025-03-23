8 smart home devices that every house needs in 2025

Mar 23, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Here is the list of some smart home devices which can be the next great pick for your home to make it futuristic.
Smart door locks are designed to replace traditional locks and keys, providing more convenience and safety. With features like remote access, auto-locking, and keyless entry, you can lock and unlock your door from anywhere in the world with your smartphone.
These nifty gadgets attach to your keychain (or any other item you're prone to losing) and allow you to track their location with a smartphone app. No more spending 10 minutes tearing apart your bag or retracing your steps in a panic. With a simple tap on your phone, the smart key finder will make your keys ring, helping you find them instantly.
The beauty of a smart button lies in its versatility. Place it anywhere you like, near your front door to trigger a security system, by your bedside table to control your lights, or on the coffee table to control the temperature. And the best part? No need to pull out your phone or open an app. Just press the button, and your command is executed.
With a smart air freshener, you can set schedules for automatic spraying, or control the intensity of the fragrance directly from your phone. Many models even allow you to choose from a range of scents, from relaxing lavender to energising citrus, and everything in between.
Billed as the world's first pet behaviour analysis camera, this device offers real-time monitoring for abnormal behaviours, which could be an early warning of health problems. It is able to identify and track the behaviour of multiple pets and offer explanations and recommendations based on their activities in the home.
Demonstrated at CES last year and available this year, this pillow connects to an app that detects snoring and automatically adjusts the sleeper's head position by inflating or deflating segments of its memory foam filling. The app also collects and analyzes sleep data to help you get a good night’s rest.
Amazon's fourth-gen Echo is still impressive well over a year after its initial launch - and even if you pay its full $100 price (you can often find it on sale if you keep an eye out). Between its new sphere-like profile, powerful sound output and a few forward-looking features, the Echo is still king of the countertop.
Google refined the concept with the Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub) both in terms of its design, and in the way it leverages its voice assistant. Now there's a second-gen model, released in 2021, with a lower price and more features.