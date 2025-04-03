7 inventions that transformed the world

Human history has been shaped by innovation, which has transformed how we communicate, work, and live. These innovations, which ranged from electricity to the internet, permanently altered civilisation. 7 innovations that revolutionised the world.
The wheel, one of the first and most important inventions, transformed machinery, transportation, and agriculture and established the groundwork for contemporary engineering.
The Wheel
Electricity's discovery and use revolutionised daily life by facilitating communication, lighting, and a host of other technological innovations that underpin the modern world.
Electricity
The printing press, created by Johannes Gutenberg, revolutionised education and communication by making books widely available.
The Printing Press
By facilitating mass production and quicker travel, this invention propelled the Industrial Revolution and revolutionised manufacturing, transportation, and international economies.
The Steam Engine
Modern mobile phones and the internet were made possible by Alexander Graham Bell's invention, which revolutionised communication and brought people together like never before.
The Telephone
The internet revolutionised communication, education, business, and entertainment while revolutionising global connectivity by making information instantly available everywhere.
The Internet
Millions of lives have been saved by medical advances in vaccination, which have also improved global health and eradicated diseases, resulting in longer and healthier lives.