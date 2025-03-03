Zaheer Khan gets THIS hefty amount as pension after retirement

Mar 3, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
The former Indian pacer has been one of the greatest new-ball bowlers of all time. He was also an expert at reverse-swing.
He took retirement from the ODI format in 2012 after playing his last game against Sri Lanka. Do you know how much money BCCI pay him as a pension after retirement?
For India, he played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20I matches in his career. He has also played for three IPL franchises including Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.
Zaheer holds a distinct record of dismissing Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara over 10 times each in international cricket.
Reportedly, Zaheer Khan gets Rs 60,000 as a pension from BCCI after his retirement, which is fixed for those players who have played over 50 Tests for Team India.
Earlier, the amount was Rs 37,500 which was revised by BCCI in 2022.
On the personal front, Zaheer and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge announced their engagement in April 2017 and tied the knot the same year in November.