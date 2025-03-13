Yuzvendra Chahal vs Piyush Chawla: Who has more IPL wickets?

Mar 13, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal is a prominent leg-spinner in the IPL, known for his wicket-taking abilities.
Piyush Chawla is a notable IPL bowler, known for his consistent performance and unique record of not bowling any no-balls in his first 386 overs.
Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013 for Mumbai Indians. He has played for RCB from 2014 to 2021, becoming their highest wicket-taker. He was then picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2022.
Chawla made his IPL debut in the very first season, playing for Kings XI Punjab. He has also played Kolkata Knight Riders, and Mumbai Indians.
In IPL 2024, he was on the verge of achieving 200 wickets in the history of the IPL.
He famously scored the winning runs in the 2014 IPL final, where Kolkata Knight Riders won their second title.
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, having surpassed Dwayne Bravo. He has 205 wickets in 160 matches.
Piyush Chawla is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, having taken 192 wickets in 185 matches.