Mar 12, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh vs Rohit Sharma: Who hit more sixes in IPL history?
Rishika Baranwal
Yuvraj Singh, known for his explosive batting, played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2019.
Throughout his IPL career, Yuvraj represented teams like Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians.
Yuvraj Singh hit a total of 149 sixes in his IPL career.
Rohit Sharma, often called the 'Hitman' for his six-hitting prowess, has been a prominent figure in the IPL since 2008.
Rohit started with Deccan Chargers and later became the captain of Mumbai Indians, leading them to multiple titles.
As of the end of the 2024 IPL season, Rohit Sharma has smashed 250 sixes in the tournament.
Comparing the two, Rohit Sharma has hit 101 more sixes than Yuvraj Singh in IPL history.
Rohit's consistent performance and leadership have significantly contributed to Mumbai Indians' success.
Both players have left an indelible mark on the IPL with their remarkable six-hitting abilities.
