Top 10 innings of Virat Kohli in a losing cause

May 12, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, marking an end to an illustrious 14-year-old career.
1. 107 vs England in 2011: Virat Kohli scored a century (107 off 102 balls) in the 3rd ODI, but it went in vain as England chased down the revised target of 241 in 34 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott, handing India their third consecutive defeat.
2. 123 vs New Zealand in 2014: Virat Kohli scored a masterful 123, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 24-run defeat against New Zealand. India collapsed in the middle order despite crucial partnerships between Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and MS Dhoni. This was Kohli's first ODI century that went in vain.
3. 117 vs Australia in 2016: Virat Kohli scored 117 runs against Australia, but his team's poor bowling allowed Glen Maxwell's side to win with 7 balls to spare, despite Kohli's impressive batting performance. Kohli has consistently performed well against Australia throughout his career.
4. 106 vs Australia in 2016: Virat Kohli scored back-to-back centuries in vain, including one in the 4th ODI against Australia, where he made 122 runs. Despite a strong start with Shikhar Dhawan, India's middle order collapsed, leading to a 25-run loss despite a massive target chase attempt.
5. 121 vs New Zealand in 2017: Virat Kohli scored a gritty 121, but his first home century in a losing cause couldn't prevent India's defeat. Tom Latham and Ross Taylor's 200+ run partnership turned the game around after India had reduced New Zealand to 80/3.
6. 107 vs West Indies in 2018: India suffered a shocking defeat as West Indies posted 283 runs, thanks to a lower-order fightback. Virat Kohli's 107 was in vain as the rest of the Indian batsmen failed to capitalize, leading to a loss in the 3rd ODI.
7. 153 against South Africa (2018): Kohli's this century came in a losing cause at Centurion, when India was on a tour of South Africa. After batting first, South Africa put 335 in the first inning. Ravichandran Ashwin displayed some phenomenal performance that restricted South Africa to settle a big score.
10. 149 against England: This is the latest addition to the centuries in a losing cause. After Mohammad Shami displayed some excellent performance, India bowled out England on 287.