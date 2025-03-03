Mar 3, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Varun Chakaravarthy made an outstanding comeback in the ODIs on Sunday after he picked up a fifer against New Zealand.
Kuldeep Yadav has played over 100 ODIs for Team India and boosted the Men in Blue's bowling unit with his impressive performances over the years.
In the game against the Kiwis, Varun became the oldest player to take a fifer in an innings. He is 33.
On the other hand, Kuldeep has taken a fifer on two occasions. He ranks 50th in the world as per ESPNCricinfo.
In T20I, Varun has played 18 matches and took 33 wickets with his best figures of 5/17 against South Africa. However, India still lost the game and this made Varun the first bowler in history to end up on the losing side twice after taking five-wicket hauls.
Kuldeep, on the other hand, has played 40 T20I and picked 69 wickets in total with his best figures being 5/17. He ranks 8th in the world for picking the fastest 50 wickets, which came in 30 innings.
Varun has played just two ODI games in his career and made his Champions Trophy debut on Sunday against NZ.
On the contrary, Kuldeep has played in 111 ODIs and has taken 179 wickets with an average of 26.26 and an economy of 4.99.