Top 5 businesses owned by Virat Kohli

Feb 24, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
A collaboration with Puma, One8 offers sportswear, casual apparel, footwear, and fragrances. The brand reflects Kohli’s athletic lifestyle and personal style.
A premium dining chain with outlets in multiple cities, One8 Commune offers a mix of global and Indian cuisines in a luxurious setting.
A youth-centric fashion brand co-owned by Kohli, Wrogn features trendy casual wear, including t-shirts, jeans, and jackets.
Kohli co-owns Chisel, a fitness centre chain that promotes a healthy lifestyle through high-end gym facilities.
He has invested in Blue Tribe Foods, which produces plant-based meat alternatives, aligning with his interest in sustainable and healthy eating.