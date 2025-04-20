This Pakistani cricketer's wife is no less then any Bollywood actress, she is...

Apr 20, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Pakistan is currently hosting PSL, Pakistan Super League, which is often compare to IPL.
PSL is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in Pakistan organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Founded by the PCB in 2015.
In this league, fast bowler Hassan Ali is a member of Karachi Kings team
Now, during one match his wife came to the stadium to support him.
Hassan Ali got married with Samiya Arzoo in 2019 in Dubai.
Taking to the Instagram Samiya shared beautiful pictures of hers from the stadium with her daughter Hazel, who was born in 2021.
Samia pictures quickly went viral and people started comparing her with Bollywood actresses and said she is no less then them.
Hasan Ali's wife Samia Arzoon is an engineer by profession and currently lives in Dubai. She studied Aeronautics from Manav Rachna University and went to England for further studies.