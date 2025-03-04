Shubman Gill vs Travis Head after 52 ODIs: Who opener has a better record?

Mar 4, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Shubman and Travis open the innings for their country in ODIs and are important batters for their side as they can single-handedly win matches.
Shubman has played 52 ODIs so far, which is a little less than what Travis has played. So, we will give you a brief comparison between the two openers after 52 ODIs.
After 52 ODIs, Shubman has scored 2,734 runs with an average of 62.13 and a strike rate of over 100.
Shubman has been most successful against New Zealand as he has scored 590 runs in 10 innings at an average of 84.28 and a strike rate of 109.66.
On the other hand, Travis Head has scored 1,828 runs after 52 ODIs at an average of 39.73 and a strike rate of 95.50.
Travis has scored his most runs against England. He has 635 runs against the English side in 13 innings at an average of 52.91 and a strike rate of 104.78.
After 52 ODIs, Shubman has 23 fifty-plus scores including 8 centuries and 15 half centuries. His best score is 208 against New Zealand in 2023.
On the other hand, Travis has three hundreds and 15 half centuries to his name. His best came against England in 2022 when he smashed 152.