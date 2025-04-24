Apr 24, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut for India in Test cricket at the age of 16, also known as 'God of Cricket', is celebrating his 52nd today, April.
On his 52nd birthday, here's a look back at his 5 most impressive records
Sachin Tendulkar has amassed 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances, making him the highest run-scorer in international cricket.
He is the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries, with 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.
He became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket, achieving the feat against South Africa in 2010.
Tendulkar also holds the record for the most runs scored in a calendar year in ODIs. In 1998, he amassed a staggering 1,894 runs in just 34 matches, including nine centuries — a feat that remains unmatched to this day.
Tendulkar also holds the unparalleled record for most appearances in Test cricket, having played 200 matches over the course of his illustrious international career.
Image source: Instagram