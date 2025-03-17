Mar 17, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Riyan Parag: Who scored more runs in IPL 2024?
Shivani Tiwari
Ruturaj Gaikwad made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2020.
Riyan Parag made his IPL debut in 2019 and holds the record for youngest IPL fifty scorer.
IPL stands for the Indian Premier League, a professional T20 cricket league in India, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag have shown their potential and have been important players for their respective teams.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 583 runs and played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Riyan Parag has scored 573 runs and played for Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Therefore, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored more runs than Riyan Parag in IPL 2024.
Rituraj Gaikwad's consistent performance solidified his position as a top-order batsman.
IPL 2024 witness exceptional performances from both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag.
