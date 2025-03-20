Rajat Patidar or Sanju Samson: Who hit more 50s in IPL 2024?
Rishika Baranwal
In the 2024 IPL season, both Rajat Patidar and Sanju Samson showcased exceptional batting performances. A key metric of their success was the number of half-centuries (50s) they scored. This comparison delves into their respective achievements in this regard.
Rajat Patidar played 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024, accumulating 395 runs with an average of 30.38. He achieved five half-centuries, with his highest score being 55.
Sanju Samson represented Rajasthan Royals in 16 matches, amassing 531 runs at an impressive average of 48.27. He also recorded five half-centuries, with a top score of 86.
Both players scored five half-centuries in IPL 2024. However, Samson accumulated more total runs and had a higher individual top score compared to Patidar.
Samson's higher run tally and average significantly contributed to Rajasthan Royals' batting strength, while Patidar's consistent half-centuries provided stability to Royal Challengers Bangalore's lineup.
While both Rajat Patidar and Sanju Samson demonstrated remarkable consistency with five half-centuries each in IPL 2024, Samson's higher run aggregate and average suggest a more impactful season. However, both players were instrumental in their teams' respective campaigns.