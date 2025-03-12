Mar 12, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
MS Dhoni vs Gautam Gambhir: Who scored more runs in first 10 IPL matches?
MS Dhoni, the legendary CSK captain, made his IPL debut in 2008 and quickly became a fan favorite.
Gautam Gambhir, a key player for Delhi Daredevils in 2008, was known for his aggressive batting style.
Dhoni scored a total of 211 runs in his first 10 IPL matches at an average of around 30.
Gambhir outperformed Dhoni, scoring 337 runs in his first 10 IPL matches with a better consistency.
Gambhir's performances included three half-centuries, with a highest score of 86 in those 10 games.
Dhoni, known for his finishing ability, had a top score of 65 and played several crucial knocks.
While Gambhir had a better start in terms of runs, Dhoni’s impact as a leader and finisher was unmatched.
Both players played a vital role in shaping their teams’ IPL journeys and went on to become IPL legends.
Who do you think had a bigger impact in IPL history- Dhoni or Gambhir?
