Mar 12, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

MS Dhoni vs Gautam Gambhir: Who scored more runs in first 10 IPL matches?

Rishika Baranwal

MS Dhoni, the legendary CSK captain, made his IPL debut in 2008 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Gautam Gambhir, a key player for Delhi Daredevils in 2008, was known for his aggressive batting style.

Dhoni scored a total of 211 runs in his first 10 IPL matches at an average of around 30.

Gambhir outperformed Dhoni, scoring 337 runs in his first 10 IPL matches with a better consistency.

Gambhir's performances included three half-centuries, with a highest score of 86 in those 10 games.

Dhoni, known for his finishing ability, had a top score of 65 and played several crucial knocks.

While Gambhir had a better start in terms of runs, Dhoni’s impact as a leader and finisher was unmatched.

Both players played a vital role in shaping their teams’ IPL journeys and went on to become IPL legends.

Who do you think had a bigger impact in IPL history- Dhoni or Gambhir?

