Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistan’s famous cricket broadcaster
Rishika Baranwal
Zainab Abbas, born on February 14, 1988, in Lahore, Pakistan, is a renowned sports presenter and commentator. She has gained prominence for her insightful cricket analysis and engaging on-screen presence.
Zainab pursued higher education in the United Kingdom, earning an MBA from the University of Warwick. Her academic achievements laid a strong foundation for her dynamic career in sports journalism.
Zainab comes from a family with a rich sports background; her father, Nasir Abbas, was a domestic cricketer, and her mother, Andleeb Abbas, is a politician and member of Pakistan's National Assembly.
Before entering the world of sports media, Zainab worked as a makeup artist. Her passion for cricket led her to transition into sports presenting, where she quickly made a name for herself with her articulate commentary and in-depth knowledge of the game.
Zainab's big break came when she started hosting cricket shows in Pakistan, providing pre- and post-match analyses. Her ability to engage with players and audiences alike set her apart in the industry.
Her talent and professionalism led to opportunities on international platforms, including presenting for the International Cricket Council (ICC) during major tournaments, making her one of the few Pakistani female presenters to achieve this feat.
In 2019, Zainab was honored with the Sports TV Host of the Year award at the Pakistan Sports Awards, recognising her contributions to sports journalism.
In 2020, she was listed among the 100 most influential people in Asia/UK/EU by the New York Press Agency, highlighting her growing influence in the sports media landscape.
In 2023, Zainab was selected to cover the Men's Cricket World Cup in India. However, she had to leave the country due to security concerns after old social media posts resurfaced, sparking controversy. She later apologised for these past comments, stating they did not reflect her current values.