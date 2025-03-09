Meet Rachin Ravindra's beautiful girlfriend, who is no less than an actress

Mar 9, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's impressive performances have been making waves, but it's his off-field connection with fashion designer Premila Morar that has fans fascinated.
Premila has been a constant source of encouragement and motivation for Rachin, standing by him through triumphs and challenges.
Premila is a fashion designer with a passion for creating stylish and elegant outfits. Her profession showcases her creative side.
Premila is active on social media platforms, where she shares glimpses of her personal life and fashion designs.
Premila has been spotted in the stands, cheering Rachin on during his matches. Her presence has become a familiar sight for fans.
Despite being in the public eye, Premila and Rachin prefer to keep their personal life private. They share limited glimpses of their relationship on social media.
Premila is a loving and caring partner, always supporting Rachin through the highs and lows of his career. Her love and care have been an important part of his success.